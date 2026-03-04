Investors Purchase High Volume of Golar LNG Call Options (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,333 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 265% compared to the average daily volume of 2,559 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,178,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,082,000 after buying an additional 203,829 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Golar LNG by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,932,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 637,081 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 259,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 1,925,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,789,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,736. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.69%.The business had revenue of $132.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.29 million. Analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

Featured Stories

