Investors Purchase High Volume of Golar LNG Call Options (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,333 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 265% compared to the average daily volume of 2,559 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 target price on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLNG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Golar LNG Price Performance
Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,736. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $47.21.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.69%.The business had revenue of $132.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.29 million. Analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.
Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Golar LNG
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.