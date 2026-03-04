Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $933.71 Million Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,313,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 197,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.64% of General Motors worth $933,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after buying an additional 11,418,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $444,319,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 125.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,699,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $87.62.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.