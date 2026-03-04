AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoNation from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $195.06. 48,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $228.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.35%.The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 355.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 37.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc is the largest automotive retailer in the United States, operating a network of franchised new vehicle dealerships, pre-owned vehicle superstores and collision-repair centers. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive products and services, including the sale of new cars and light trucks from leading manufacturers, certified pre-owned vehicles and a wide selection of used models. In addition to retail vehicle sales, AutoNation provides financing, insurance and extended service contracts through its in-house financial services division, as well as genuine and aftermarket parts, factory-recommended maintenance and collision-repair services.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, AutoNation was founded in 1996 by entrepreneur H.

