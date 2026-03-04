Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,954,825 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 29th total of 3,409,612 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 586,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 586,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 969.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. 60,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,373. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $649.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical is a global medical technology company that develops and markets a broad portfolio of medical devices intended to improve patient outcomes in hospital, outpatient and post-acute care settings. The company’s products focus on three core therapy areas—pain management, enteral feeding and respiratory care—designed to help clinicians manage post-operative pain, deliver nutrition support and assist breathing for patients across a variety of acute and chronic conditions.

In its pain management segment, Avanos offers both non-opioid drug delivery systems and cryoanalgesia devices, including ambulatory infusion pumps and cooled radiofrequency ablation platforms.

