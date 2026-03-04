Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.89. Strive shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1,479,399 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASST shares. Wall Street Zen raised Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 7,900 shares of Strive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $65,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,017. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,960. This represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $944,387. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Strive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Strive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

