Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,849. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $262.10 and a 12-month high of $360.55.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.09 by ($1.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

Featured Articles

