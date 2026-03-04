OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. HSBC cut shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.01. OMV has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. OMV had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Research analysts expect that OMV will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

