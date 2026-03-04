Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $684.81 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 174,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Honeywell International worth $684,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unisphere Establishment boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,663,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,935,000 after acquiring an additional 263,043 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,908,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.7%

HON opened at $243.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.