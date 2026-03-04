Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUGO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Price Performance

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

Aura Minerals stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Aura Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -182.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,721,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,097,000.

About Aura Minerals

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.