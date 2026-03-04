Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,720,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,254,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,199,000 after buying an additional 2,127,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,510,000 after buying an additional 1,768,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,410,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,671,000 after buying an additional 1,688,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 897,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,717,000 after buying an additional 745,386 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

