CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $465.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $640.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.30.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.4%

CRWD opened at $393.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of -311.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.98 and a 200-day moving average of $469.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,342,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,682.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and forward guidance impressed — CrowdStrike reported revenue of ~$1.31B, record ARR (~$5.25B) and an EPS beat, then issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street consensus (Q1 EPS and FY EPS ranges materially higher than analysts expected). This is the main bullish catalyst behind the intraday strength. BusinessWire: Q4 results

Q4 results and forward guidance impressed — CrowdStrike reported revenue of ~$1.31B, record ARR (~$5.25B) and an EPS beat, then issued Q1 and FY‑2027 guidance well above Street consensus (Q1 EPS and FY EPS ranges materially higher than analysts expected). This is the main bullish catalyst behind the intraday strength. Positive Sentiment: Several firms reaffirmed/upgraded ratings and high targets after the print (e.g., Rosenblatt re‑affirmed Buy with a $555 target; Cantor Fitzgerald kept Overweight at $520), supporting the rally from buy‑side analysts. Benzinga: analyst notes

Several firms reaffirmed/upgraded ratings and high targets after the print (e.g., Rosenblatt re‑affirmed Buy with a $555 target; Cantor Fitzgerald kept Overweight at $520), supporting the rally from buy‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: sector volatility and the broader AI‑disruption debate remain key — some coverage notes CrowdStrike “holding steady” despite mixed software moves elsewhere, so macro/sector flows could mute follow‑through. 247WallSt: CrowdStrike holds steady

Market context: sector volatility and the broader AI‑disruption debate remain key — some coverage notes CrowdStrike “holding steady” despite mixed software moves elsewhere, so macro/sector flows could mute follow‑through. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ revisions are mixed — some firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral while others kept Buy/Outperform calls; that creates a mixed signal even as headline guidance is strong. Benzinga: analysts cut forecasts

Analysts’ revisions are mixed — some firms trimmed price targets or moved to neutral while others kept Buy/Outperform calls; that creates a mixed signal even as headline guidance is strong. Negative Sentiment: Several notable price‑target cuts and more cautious stances (e.g., Needham lowered $575→$475; Canaccord $515→$400; Morgan Stanley and BMO trimmed targets) are pressuring sentiment and could cap gains. Benzinga: price target moves

Several notable price‑target cuts and more cautious stances (e.g., Needham lowered $575→$475; Canaccord $515→$400; Morgan Stanley and BMO trimmed targets) are pressuring sentiment and could cap gains. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains notable in filings reported by data providers (multiple recent insider sales), which investors may view negatively if they interpret it as profit‑taking or reduced insider conviction. Quiver Quant: earnings & insider activity

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.