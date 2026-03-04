Insider Buying: Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) Chairman Acquires 1,276 Shares of Stock

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Herzfeld bought 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $20,173.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 190,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,397.84. The trade was a 0.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.6%

HERZ traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.27.

Institutional Trading of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $12,969,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.

The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.

