Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 117,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 41,246 shares.The stock last traded at $60.5340 and had previously closed at $60.58.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $734.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- CSE: ALEN.U is targeting a fast-growing digital wellness market
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Your name isn’t on our protected list yet
- The free stock picks nobody’s talking about
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.