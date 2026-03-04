Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 117,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 41,246 shares.The stock last traded at $60.5340 and had previously closed at $60.58.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $734.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Berkeley Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 87,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44,648.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 624,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,293,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

