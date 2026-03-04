Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.74. 1,402,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,193,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $871.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,049,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 12,466,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,210 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s core mission centers on addressing serious GI disorders by leveraging innovative mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes. Phathom’s research and development efforts concentrate on conditions such as Helicobacter pylori infection, erosive esophagitis, gastroparesis and other functional GI disorders where significant unmet medical needs persist.

The company’s lead asset is vonoprazan, a potassium‐competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) licensed for use in the United States.

