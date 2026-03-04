Seth Jason Berl Sells 3,664 Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) Director Seth Jason Berl sold 3,664 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $101,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,218.84. This trade represents a 48.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Shares of NNE stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 1,107,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,371. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 7.59.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
