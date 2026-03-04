Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.22 and last traded at GBX 2.22, with a volume of 2811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.22.

Glenveagh Properties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36.

About Glenveagh Properties

(Get Free Report)

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland. We are focused on three core markets – suburban housing, urban apartments and partnerships with local authorities and state agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glenveagh Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenveagh Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.