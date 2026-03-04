Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 1.3% increase from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRET stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 44,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $244.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

