Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) CFO Brian Read Sells 1,268 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $12,185.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,512.83. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Brian Read sold 185 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $1,881.45.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Read sold 3,185 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $32,901.05.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Brian Read sold 1,547 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $16,754.01.

On Thursday, January 8th, Brian Read sold 4,748 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $75,065.88.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Brian Read sold 1,863 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $19,319.31.

On Friday, December 12th, Brian Read sold 6,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $88,105.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Brian Read sold 371 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $4,403.77.

On Thursday, December 4th, Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 2,241,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $732.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.90. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $18.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Serve Robotics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Serve Robotics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Serve Robotics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

