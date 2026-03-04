Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) CFO Brian Read Sells 1,268 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Read sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $12,185.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 324,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,512.83. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Read also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Brian Read sold 185 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $1,881.45.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Read sold 3,185 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $32,901.05.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Brian Read sold 1,547 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $16,754.01.
- On Thursday, January 8th, Brian Read sold 4,748 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $75,065.88.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Brian Read sold 1,863 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $19,319.31.
- On Friday, December 12th, Brian Read sold 6,700 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $88,105.00.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Brian Read sold 371 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $4,403.77.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Brian Read sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $97,875.00.
Shares of SERV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 2,241,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $732.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.90. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $18.64.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.
Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.
The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.
