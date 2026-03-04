Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 237,379 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 29th total of 288,814 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter worth $3,575,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 132,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nyxoah from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Nyxoah Price Performance

Nyxoah stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 42,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $134.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies for sleep‐disordered breathing. Established in 2018, the company’s primary offering is the Genio® system, a minimally invasive bilateral hypoglossal nerve stimulator designed to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). By electrically stimulating the genioglossus muscle, the device helps maintain airway patency during sleep, reducing apnea events and improving overall sleep quality.

The Genio system comprises a small, implantable stimulator positioned submentally and an external activation unit worn by the patient.

