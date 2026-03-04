Short Interest in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Declines By 18.8%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,503,564 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 29th total of 1,851,701 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,492 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4%

PMVP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 748,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.27. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,066,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 1,252,388 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 845,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

