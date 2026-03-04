Insider Selling: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells 4,657 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,894.60. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allison Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Allison Swartz sold 2,199 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $37,976.73.

On Thursday, December 4th, Allison Swartz sold 530 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $13,032.70.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,542. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.26 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,953,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,838,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after buying an additional 1,621,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

