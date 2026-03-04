Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.7290, with a volume of 13639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4,010.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.