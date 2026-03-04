Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.7290, with a volume of 13639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility. LVHD was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
