Pardeep Nijhawan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,208.26. This trade represents a 2.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 27th, Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 30,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 20,571 shares of Edesa Biotech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,502.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,339,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Edesa Biotech last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edesa Biotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation vaccines and immunotherapies. The company leverages a proprietary self-amplifying RNA platform to create candidates designed for both intranasal and injectable administration. Edesa’s approach aims to elicit robust mucosal and systemic immune responses, with applications spanning infectious diseases and immuno-oncology.

Among Edesa’s pipeline programs is a lead intranasal vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2, currently advancing through early-stage clinical trials.

