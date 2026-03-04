Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.24, FiscalAI reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.
Here are the key takeaways from Magnachip Semiconductor’s conference call:
- Q4 revenue was $40.6 million with a 9.3% gross margin$178.9 million, reflecting continued top-line pressure.
- Management has exited the display business, implemented cost reductions and sales reorganization, and materially stepped up R&D—launching 55 new generation products in 2025 and targeting >40 new generation products in 2026 to improve competitiveness and margins over time.
- Q1 2026 guidance calls for revenue of $44–$48 million and a gross margin of 14%–16% (better sequentially but below prior year), while management expects new-generation products to be only ~10% of revenue by Q4 2026, signaling a gradual recovery.
- Key near-term headwinds remain: intense pricing pressure (especially in China), lower fab utilization, and a multi-year, resource-intensive plan to develop silicon carbide and module/Power IC businesses that may require partnerships or outside manufacturing.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance
MX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 342,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,612. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.
Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.
