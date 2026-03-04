Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,183 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 48,399 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ohio Valley Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.15. 17,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $203.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.04. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 198,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 125,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 119.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,540,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 398.6% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary, The Ohio Valley Bank. As a locally focused financial institution, the company delivers a range of banking and financial solutions designed to meet the needs of individual, small business and commercial clients across its service area.

Through its subsidiary, Ohio Valley Banc offers traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer and residential mortgage loans.

