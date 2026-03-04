Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,592,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,239,862.75. This represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Sang Young Lee bought 92 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Sang Young Lee bought 3,027 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $67,895.61.

On Monday, February 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 5,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00.

PCB stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. 19,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,484. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.56. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Institutional Trading of PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 154,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PCB Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

PCB Bancorp is the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank, a California-chartered bank founded in 1999 and headquartered in Torrance, California. As the parent of an FDIC-insured institution, PCB Bancorp oversees a community-focused banking franchise that serves both retail customers and commercial enterprises. The company’s strategy emphasizes personalized service and deep market knowledge to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses in Southern California.

Through its subsidiary Pacific City Bank, PCB Bancorp offers a broad range of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate and construction lending, residential mortgages, trade finance, treasury management and wealth advisory solutions.

