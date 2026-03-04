Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $176.51 and last traded at $173.9050. 221,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 223,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.30.

Key Headlines Impacting Belite Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Belite Bio this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC set a $217.00 target price on Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Belite Bio from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $223.00 price target on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Belite Bio Stock Up 5.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.30 and a beta of -1.46.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Belite Bio by 54,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $6,373,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Squadron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,159,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

Featured Articles

