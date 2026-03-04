Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Declares $0.62 Dividend

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Up 1.4%

QQQX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,012. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,668,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 150.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 96,654 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 70.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ: QQQX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in the equity securities included in the NASDAQ-100 Index, giving investors exposure to leading U.S. companies in the technology, consumer services, healthcare and industrial sectors. As a publicly traded fund, QQQX offers daily liquidity through its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In pursuit of its income objective, QQQX employs a dynamic covered call strategy, writing call options on its NASDAQ-100 holdings to generate option premium.

