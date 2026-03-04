Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,890,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,859 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,174,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.30, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.15.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

