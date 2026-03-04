Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,215,983,000 after buying an additional 2,623,678 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,423 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.41.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,598,120 shares of company stock worth $289,278,314. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.