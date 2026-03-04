Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,382,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.52.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,450 shares of company stock valued at $92,530,665. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $722.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

