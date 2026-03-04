Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,382,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar highlighted a broad set of product, services and technology launches at CONEXPO‑CON/AGG (AI, autonomy, connected fleet, Cat Rentals/Cat Compact) that reinforce service revenue and digital upsell opportunities. Caterpillar transforms the construction worksite at CONEXPO
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced partnerships to commercialize a natural‑gas + carbon capture system for the data‑center market, opening a potential new recurring‑revenue channel for power and emissions solutions. Caterpillar partners with OnePWR and Vero3
- Positive Sentiment: Product pipeline expansion: Caterpillar introduced new compact machines (compact‑radius excavator, TUL100 compact utility loader) addressing rental and small‑site demand — supporting parts, service and rental revenue growth. Caterpillar sees more demand for compact radius excavators Caterpillar debuts TUL100 compact utility loader
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile endorsement: Jim Cramer singled out CAT as a reliable name in his week’s game plan and noted the company’s CONEXPO presence — a short‑term media tailwind for sentiment. Jim Cramer on Caterpillar: “A Total Straight Shooter”
- Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar is expanding mining software amid a record backlog and a large rail services deal; this accelerates software/recurring revenue but also concentrates execution risk on integration and backlog fulfillment. Caterpillar expands mining software as record backlog and rail deal reshape risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/product curiosity: media coverage of a Caterpillar pickup concept drove attention but the vehicle’s design and commercial prospects disappointed some observers — limited near‑term revenue impact but potential reputational noise. Caterpillar’s first pickup looks a lot like a Ford Super Duty The Caterpillar pickup truck is real, but not what people hoped
- Negative Sentiment: Market/sector weakness: CAT was cited among notable losers dragging the Dow lower today — a reflection of broad market risk‑off flows that can pressure even high‑quality cyclicals. Caterpillar, Sherwin‑Williams share losses contribute to Dow drop
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/positioning concerns: commentary asking whether CAT has “rallied too far” highlights profit‑taking risk after strong multi‑year gains; that discussion likely amplifies selling pressure among momentum/trading investors. Has Caterpillar rallied too far after strong gains?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524,818. This trade represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total transaction of $7,261,081.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,450 shares of company stock valued at $92,530,665. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caterpillar Stock Down 4.0%
NYSE:CAT opened at $722.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.