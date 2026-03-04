Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.70 Billion Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,243 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,702,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Management walked away from the Warner Bros. Discovery bid, signaling balance-sheet discipline and a renewed focus on organic growth — a key driver of the rally. Read More.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,623,066. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $412.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Netflix from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.01.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

