Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 101,776 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Union Pacific worth $873,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 187.6% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 49,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 32,083 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $265.46 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $268.14. The company has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

