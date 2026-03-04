Brandon Hofmeister Sells 4,000 Shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in CMS Energy by 525.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,029.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 11,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

