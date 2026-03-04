BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 445,957 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 29th total of 543,641 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 398,337 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 384,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 915,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 225,076 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 401,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 54,324 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3,319.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,952 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

