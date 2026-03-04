Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.6613. Approximately 322,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,096,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Oriental Culture Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $454.77.

Oriental Culture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NYSE: OCG) is a China-based holding company focused on the development and operation of cultural tourism, entertainment and related real estate projects. The firm seeks to capitalize on the growing domestic travel market by creating immersive destination experiences that blend natural scenery, cultural exhibits and hospitality services.

The company invests in and develops integrated resort complexes and theme parks, providing hotel and restaurant management alongside retail and leisure offerings.

