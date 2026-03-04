Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,769,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after buying an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after buying an additional 1,461,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after buying an additional 1,067,631 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

NYSE:V opened at $321.01 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.