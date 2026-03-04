Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (GVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on May 14th

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 243.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $274.89 million and a PE ratio of 17.60.

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies. The fund employs a combination of both fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. Global Value Fund Limited was launched in July 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

