Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (GVF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on May 14th

Staude Capital Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 243.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $274.89 million and a PE ratio of 17.60.
Staude Capital Global Value Fund Company Profile
