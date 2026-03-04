Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,139 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Natera were worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natera by 9.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,871,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,129 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,096,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Natera by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 47,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.47.

Natera Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 37,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.54, for a total value of $9,016,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,123 shares in the company, valued at $15,552,392.42. This trade represents a 36.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $19,680,185.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,881 shares in the company, valued at $29,504,704.32. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,584,453. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

