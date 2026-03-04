Xylem Inc. $XYL Holdings Cut by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $338,232,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,226,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,714,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,717,000 after purchasing an additional 830,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 868,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,141,000 after buying an additional 733,860 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

