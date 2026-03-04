Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 334,159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 463.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $70,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,414,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,744,000 after acquiring an additional 149,897 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,243 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,013,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,629,000 after purchasing an additional 46,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,839,000 after buying an additional 56,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

VOE stock opened at $191.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.40.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.