9,155 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Purchased by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,472,000 after buying an additional 214,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,186,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.2%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $202.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.62.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
