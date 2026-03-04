Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 265,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 623,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $210,329,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,703 shares of company stock worth $31,585,043. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a $150 price target, arguing Walmart is well positioned as a consumer hedge in a bifurcated economy, which supports upside to the stock. The Great Divide: Is Walmart the Ultimate Hedge for 2026?
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s Sam’s Club reported a 2.9% sales rise, +5.3% traffic and e‑commerce growth of 23%, signaling membership and digital momentum that should help margins and comps. Walmart’s Sam’s Club Sales Rise 2.9%
- Positive Sentiment: Walmart expanded its grocery/CPG assortment as brands (e.g., Liquid Youth) roll out at select Walmart stores — incremental SKU additions can modestly boost grocery sales and private‑label/commercial partnerships. Liquid Youth™ Expands Retail Footprint with Launch at Target and Walmart
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces highlight Walmart’s durable same‑store sales, wide moat, growth in e‑commerce, digital advertising and AI initiatives — positive fundamentals but already partly reflected in the rally. 3 Things to Know About Walmart Stock Before You Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and valuation checks question whether the stock has run ahead of fundamentals after a ~32% one‑year rally — investors are debating growth vs. stretched multiples. Is Walmart (WMT) Still Attractive After 32% One Year Share Price Rally?
- Negative Sentiment: Major shareholders sold large blocks: reports show the Walton family trust sold roughly $380M of stock over five days and another report says Walmart’s largest shareholder offloaded about $220M — heavy insider selling can create near‑term supply pressure and raise investor concern. Walton Family Trust Dumps $380 Million in Walmart Stock Over Five Days
- Negative Sentiment: Additional reporting highlights another large ~$220M block sale by a major shareholder, reinforcing the headline risk from concentrated selling. Walmart’s Largest Shareholder Dumps $220 Million in Shares
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
