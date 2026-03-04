Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 265,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 623,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,040,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $210,329,000 after buying an additional 139,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,703 shares of company stock worth $31,585,043. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

