One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 18,151 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

