Critical Survey: Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) vs. TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA)

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuHURA Biosciences and Fate Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuHURA Biosciences N/A N/A -$21.68 million ($0.50) -3.10 Fate Therapeutics $6.65 million 23.95 -$136.32 million ($1.15) -1.19

Analyst Ratings

TuHURA Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. TuHURA Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TuHURA Biosciences and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuHURA Biosciences 1 0 2 1 2.75 Fate Therapeutics 1 5 3 0 2.22

TuHURA Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 480.65%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 185.89%. Given TuHURA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TuHURA Biosciences is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

TuHURA Biosciences has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TuHURA Biosciences and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuHURA Biosciences N/A -196.68% -123.41% Fate Therapeutics -2,051.08% -55.02% -38.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of TuHURA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of TuHURA Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats TuHURA Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in first line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma. In addition to its innate immune response agonist candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta receptor technology to develop first-in-class bi-specific ADCs, and PDCs targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

