Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,302 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 102,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 23,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 350,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

