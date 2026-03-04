JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,905 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 23.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $829,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

VOO stock opened at $625.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

