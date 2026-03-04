Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.28%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

