New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 1.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 2,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

New Hope Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) is an Australian resources company headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development and mining of thermal coal reserves. Established with a focus on long-term supply, New Hope operates a portfolio of coal assets in eastern Australia.

Key mining operations include the New Acland Coal Mine on the Darling Downs and the Boggabri Coal Mine project in New South Wales. Utilizing open-cut mining methods, the company produces medium- to high-quality thermal coal for electricity generation.

