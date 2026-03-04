Channel Infrastructure NZ Ltd (CHI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on March 25th

Channel Infrastructure NZ Ltd (ASX:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Channel Infrastructure NZ Price Performance

